D-Link Presents Latest Solutions with Zigbee Technology at CES 2019

D-Link announced their new DCS-8330LH Full HD Wi-Fi Camera and new mydlink devices with Zigbee technology. The new mydlink sensors and smart plug works with the smart home hub that is built-in to the DCS-8330LH. With the mydlink app, users can receive alerts from the mydlink sensors and trigger automations like recording video clips to the cloud and turning lights on with the mydlink Smart Plug.

The DCS-8330LH supports Intelligent Video Analytics (IVA) features such as moving object detection and human detection to reduce false alarms. Additional features include Full HD Resolution, built-in IR LEDs with 5-meter night vision, two-way audio, a microSD/SDHC/SDXC card slot for local video recording, and Bluetooth support for easy setup. The DCS-8330LH is also compatible with the Google Assistant, Alexa, and IFTTT.

New mydlink devices with Zigbee technology: mydlink Door/Window Sensor (DCH-B112), mydlink Motion Sensor (DCH-B122) and mydlink Smart Plug (DCH-B212).

The three new mydlink devices feature Zigbee technology and over-the-air firmware upgrades. The mydlink Smart Plug also provides outlet on/off schedule control with the mydlink app. The mydlink sensors provide real-time push notifications to the user’s phone when a door or window is opened or motion is detected, and the anti-tampering function prevents theft. Additionally, the mydlink Door/Window Sensor has a convenient bypass button for when users do not want the sensor to be triggered.