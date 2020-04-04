D-Link pledges it support to fight COVID-19 crisis in India, commits Rs. 60 lacs in nations service

Worldwide people are going through tough & unprecedented time with ongoing COVID- 19 pandemic that has severely impacted the lives of millions and has put pressure on our health care system. Government of India (GoI) is taking all necessary steps to contain the spread of COVID-19 while ensuring utmost safety of its citizens. In this moment of grave national crisis, D-Link (India) Ltd. has committed Rs. 60 lacs in nations service towards its fight against COVID-19 Pandemic in India.

D-Link (India) Ltd. is supporting several initiatives that includes:

•Contribution of Rs. 35 Lacs towards PM Care fund

•Contribution of Rs. 20 Lacs towards CM COVID Fund (Maharashtra)

•Contribution of Rs. 5 Lacs towards TATA Memorial Hospital

“We extend our profound solidarity to all the frontline forces who are leading the battle against COVID-19 with utmost sincerity & brilliance. Crisis like this requires Businesses to come forward & join the battle in order to support the society at large. D-Link India along with its employees is committed to support the government in this time of national crisis. While we continue to take all preventive measures, we have also been working rigorously to ensure business continuity. Further I am proud to share that along with D-Link, our employees have also voluntarily contributed one-day salary towards PMCARE fund as a mark of support during this health emergency.” said Tushar Sighat, Managing Director & CEO, D-Link (India) Ltd. D-Link (India) Ltd.