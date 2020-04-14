D-Link leverages on Digital Platform to stay connected with Partners during current Pandemic situation

World is battling a Pandemic that has not just jeopardized people’s heath but has also impacted businesses & Economy. This unprecedented situation brings forward new challenges and likewise new opportunities. In this time of global crisis D-Link is all set to leverage on Digital Platform to stay connected with its partners pan India, through a series of informative & educational webinars.

“The lockdown period is an opportunity for everyone to learn & acquire new skill sets. Our webinar aims to empower D-Link System Integrators/ Partners on latest in Enterprise Networking, while we also share our technology roadmap for 2020-21. Infact we are overwhelmed to see over 1000+ attendees having benefited through our ongoing Technology Webinar Series” said Rohit Purushottam, VP – Enterprise Sales, D-Link (India) Ltd.

D-Link has conducted over 12 webinars since the lockdown period & has had over 1000 plus attendees which includes Partners, System Integrators & D-Link technical team members. Topics like D-Link Industrial Grade Switching Solutions, D-Link Network Switching for Enterprise & SMB, D-Link Wireless connectivity solutions, D-Link IP surveillance solutions, D-Link ISP Solutions etc. have been covered. The Webinars are conducted by D-Link’s highly skilled senior technical professionals and includes a Q&A session to clear all doubts/ queries.

D-Link Webinar series is scheduled till 15th April with more interesting topics in the pipeline. One of the upcoming webinars is scheduled on 14th April 2020 which will focus on SMB Wireless products with a glimpse of surveillance portfolio. Interested participants can register on https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_7-sPSDa1SQqSRH98Z4Elbg