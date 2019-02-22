D-Link Launches New Generation DGS-3130 Series Lite Layer 3 Stackable Managed Switches

D-Link today announced the availability of its new generation of Lite Layer 3 Managed Gigabit Switches- the DGS-3130 series in India.

The switches are available in 24 or 48 10/100/1000BASE-T Mbps or SFP Gigabit Ethernet port models, including two models with full PoE support to provide a complete 10G managed switch portfolio. The series is the first on the market with six built-in 10G stacking/uplink ports providing high physical stacking bandwidth (up to 9 switches with 80G bandwidth) and flexibility with a variety of port combinations. Three software images are combined into a single, unified software image to provide powerful Layer 2 and Layer 3 features necessary to fulfill a wide range of different application requirements.

The DGS-3130 series offers reliability and complete management options. RJ-45 console/management ports provide out-of-band Web UI access. A dedicated management port that is separate from data ports continues to function even during traffic congestion, equipment malfunction, or network attacks. All models in the series also feature built-in, high-capacity 6kV surge protection, which effectively protects the switches against damage from electrical surges and lightning strikes.