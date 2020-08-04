D-Link Launches Group Temperature Screening Camera Kit with AI Facial Recognition

D-Link announced new DCS-9500T Group Temperature Screening Camera Kit that can simultaneously scan up to 30 people with a rapid response time within 30 ms, eliminating queues in busy public areas such as office buildings, factories, schools, shopping centers, etc. The DCS-9500T features dual-lens technology for high-quality footage, while 17 viewing modes and intelligent facial recognition allow for accurate, rapid identification. The DCS-9500T can precisely distinguish people and raise an alarm when someone has an elevated temperature. Body temperature can be measured to an accuracy of ±0.3°C with a sensitivity of 40mK.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect everyone globally, accurate temperature monitoring has become more important than ever. The DCS-9500T is the essential solution for businesses to protect their employees and customers and enhance public safety in busy public spaces,” said D-Link Corporation Chairman John Lee.

Sharing his view on Group Temperature Screening Camera Kit’s introduction in India market, Mr. Rohit Purushottam, VP – Enterprise Sales, D-Link (India) Ltd. said, “While the world was on a pause to help combat the spread of CORONA VIRUS, lockdown is now being eased with businesses & public spaces reopening. In a situation like this we need solutions that will help monitor & stop the further spread of COVID-19. D-Link DCS-9500T has been engineered to accurately screen large groups, making it invaluable in detecting elevated temperatures and enhancing public safety in busy places.”

The total solution includes the thermal camera and blackbody, providing higher accuracy results and fewer false alarms. The DCS-9500T also comes with free management software that allows for remote management, device configuration, and data analysis across multiple sites. The DCS-9500T Group Temperature Screening Camera Kit is currently available in India for purchase from D-Link.