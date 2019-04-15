D-Link introduces new Unmanaged Long range PoE/PoE+ Switches

D-Link (India) Ltd. announced the launch of new family of 6 port, 9 port and 18 port Unmanaged Long range PoE/PoE+ Switches. DES-F1006P-E, DES-F1009P-E and DES-F1018P-E are 100Mbps PoE switches that enable users to easily connect and supply power to PoE capable devices such as wireless access points, IP cameras and VOIP phones. All these switches are designed to cater transmission of data and power distance of up to 250meters.

With DES-F1006P-E (6 port PoE), DES-F1009P-E (9 port PoE) and DES-F1018P-E (18 port PoE) Long Range PoE/PoE+ switches, D-Link brings out reliable and affordable switching solution to address the growing demand of SMB, SOHO and Smart Home users. Customers can connect PoE compatible devices to these switches without using additional power supply. This allows user to save on cabling, and allows one to install devices in location without immediate access to power outlets.