D-Link Introduces New Exo Router Series with McAfee Protection at CES

D-Link and McAfee presented the latest D-Link Exo Series at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada. Consisting of Mesh-Enabled Smart Wi-Fi Routers and Extenders, Exo provides value-added, premium features that make its range of products superior to average household networking devices.

Exo routers and extenders feature D-Link’s proprietary Wi-Fi Mesh technology, which allows you to mix-and-match compatible routers and extenders to create your network and expand your coverage according to your home networking needs. Wi-Fi Mesh creates one network throughout your entire home, so as you move around, you’re automatically connected to the strongest signal. Auto Channeling allows mesh nodes to automatically select the channel with least interference, and Auto Optimization ensures that mesh nodes automatically find the shortest, fastest path to the mesh router. With the Auto Healing feature, Wi-Fi Mesh automatically establishes an alternative path to the mesh router when a mesh node malfunctions.

“We believe the Exo Series will effectively future-proof the home network with its powerful, intelligent technologies and capabilities,” said D-Link Corporation President Steve Lin. “With Wi-Fi Mesh and McAfee protection, we are truly bringing the best quality network experience to consumers.”

D-Link Exo Routers are equipped with McAfee protection for every device connected to the home network. The McAfee Secure Home Platform automatically protects all devices connected to the network, and emerging threats are identified and blocked thanks to McAfee’s Global Threat Intelligence. Advanced parental controls help ensure the safety of kids so that parents can rest easy. McAfee LiveSafe provides on-the-go protection when users are away from home. One simple app lets you monitor and control your devices so that your family stays connected and protected.

“D-Link and McAfee share a common vision of keeping consumers protected in the face of a growing number of online threats,” said Shailaja Shankar, general manager, mobile and ISP business units, McAfee. “Our extended partnership with D-Link helps give consumers confidence to enjoy the benefits of a connected home in a time of digital uncertainty.”