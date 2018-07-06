D-Link introduces Industrial Grade Switches

D-Link introduced an extensive line-up of Industrial grade Ethernet switches. D-Link has a wide range of Industrial grade switches with features like Redundant Low Voltage DC power input, Overload current protection, IP-30 enclosure that shall provide users with best-fit solutions.

D-Link’s industrial grade switches are available in four variants – DGS-F3400, DGS-F3600, DES-F3200, and DGS-F3000. These switches are designed to operate in extreme weather, resist shock/vibration, and surge ratings, thereby offering high redundancy and reliability. Overall D-Link Industrial switches can withstand harsh environmental conditions, are suited for controlled and challenging needs of Oil & Gas industry, Mines, Manufacturing Plants, Shipping etc.

“D-Link continues to be a networking leader for Home & SMB/SOHO segment. With renewed focus on large enterprise segment over the years, D-Link has been expanding its solution offering and working on Infrastructure Projects with high-end, robust & reliable networking solution that can withstand rugged and harsh conditions. D-Link industrial grade switches are capable of meeting the mission critical needs of large industries and provides key applications like City surveillance, Electronic toll collection, and Highway traffic monitoring system” said Rohit Purushottam, VP – Enterprise Sales, D-Link (India) Limited.