D-Link Introduces DAP-1610, AC1200 Wi-Fi Range Extender

The DAP-1610 AC1200 Wi-Fi Range Extender is a plug-in repeater that lets us extend an existing wireless network and supports Wireless AC speeds of up to 1200 Mbps. Its Dual-band technology helps reduce interference from nearby wireless transmitters and also provides backward compatibility with older wireless devices in network, allowing us to enjoy a blazing-fast, reliable wireless connection. Alternatively, use the built-in Ethernet port and home’s existing wired Ethernet cabling to extend wireless coverage without worrying about signal strength.

Setting up the AC1200 Wi-Fi Range Extender is simple.Use the supported QRS Mobile app to set up DAP-1610 without needing a computer. Alternatively, one may use the one-touch configuration by pushing the WPS push-button on the DAP-1610 and on the router or AP to extend network, and it will automatically configure itself.

DAP-1610 is a compact device that is ideal for use at home or a small office, as it does not take up much space and is ready to use by simply plugging it in. The bright Signal Indicator LED makes finding a suitable location a cinch. Its diminutive wall-plug design easily saves you the hassle of dealing with a power cord. Its sleek, unobtrusive appearance blends easily into the decor of your home or office.