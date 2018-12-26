D-Link Extends its Support to Self4society Platform

D-Link recognizes that its actions as a responsible corporate entity can lead to progressive change in the society that it operates in. At D-Link social welfare is an integral part of its value system. D-Link now further pledges its support to Self4Society – a CSR platform recently launched by our Hon. Prime Minster that encourages employees from IT sector to actively volunteer towards social causes, and help build a New India.

The Self4Society platform is a noble initiative by the present government that encourages corporate employees to engage and contribute in social welfare activities. Self4Society is an app based platform that acts as a workspace for Electronics and IT corporates to organize employee engagements (Initiatives) for social work. Organizations can create their own initiatives under the identified National Causes.

“Taking up social responsibility is an ethical obligation for both individuals and businesses. Self4society is a brilliant platform for employee-corporate collaboration towards social welfare. We at D-Link whole heartedly support this innovative approach to CSR. We shall encourage our employees, partners to join us and collectively contribute to the nation building process.” said Mr. Tushar Sighat, Managing Director & CEO, D-Link (India) Ltd.

While D-Link continue with its effort to meet CSR goals, it has lately initiated programs that allow its employees to volunteer and contribute to social causes through Self4society platform. Recently the CSR team at D-Link (India) Ltd. initiated a beach clean-up drive at Khar Danda beach, Mumbai which had over 40 enthusiastic D-Link volunteers participate. The outcome was that over 1.8 Ton of Garbage was picked and removed from Beach. D-Link has so far played an active role by successfully initiating 7 events in a short Span of time, including grand celebration of International Volunteers Day on 5th Dec 2018 along with National Payment Corporation of India -NPCI Team at Mumbai.

Commenting on D-Link’s enthusiastic participation Shri Arvind Gupta, CEO, MyGov said “On behalf of the Self4Society initiative, we appreciate the efforts of D-Link and its volunteering team. It is heartening to see that D-Link, its employees and partners have taken up the call from PM Narendra Modi for contributing to societal causes by volunteering their time, effort and skills. Such contributions towards projects having national impact depict the true spirit of volunteering and convert these national causes into bottom up People’s movement.”

D-Link encourage all its employees to initiate/ take up social causes and offer voluntary assistance under its CSR campaigns through Self4society app. D-Link intends to involve not only its employees, but also encourage its partners and re-seller across the country to be part of its CSR initiative through Self4socitey platform.

Sudhanshu Ojha, AVP – Government Affairs, CSR and D-Link Academy commented, “We understand that the synergy with corporate & citizens is essential in solving India’s complex social development issues. In this endeavor we urge our esteemed partners to be part of our D-Link CSR mission and volunteer for social causes through Self4society platform. Our partners have been our key business companions for years, and now we look forward to engaging with them on social causes.”