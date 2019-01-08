D-Link Drives the 5G Era with Revolutionary 5G Gateway

D-Link Corporation launched their new 5G Gateway at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. The DWR-2010 was named a CES® 2019 Innovation Awards Honoree during CES Unveiled, the official media event of CES that brings together exhibitors, industry analysts, and more than 1,500 influential media from around the world.

D-Link’s DWR-2010 is a 5G NR Enhanced Gateway that provides 5G internet connectivity through an802.11ac/n wireless network, providing users with internet access with speeds 10 times faster than the current LTE standard. Once connected, users can transfer data and stream media at speeds in the Gbps range, and a multi-Gigabit Ethernet port allows for super high-speed connections to wired devices. Support for D-Link’s Wi-Fi Mesh technology makes it easy to add additional devices to create a mesh network covering large areas, and options of Zigbee, Z-Wave, and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) allow for the connection of a range of smart home and IoT devices.

The DWR-2010 also offers customization options for service providers, making it suitable for deployment on a range of network configurations. It features an embedded 5G NR (New Radio) NSA module and can operate on the sub-6 GHz or mm Wave frequencies in 200 MHz (2 x 100 MHz) or 800 MHz (8 x 100 MHz) configurations. TR-069 and FOTA support allow easy remote management by service providers.