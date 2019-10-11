D-Link conducts certification program for CCTV installers

D-Link in recent times has expanded its focus on surveillance with a host of IP & CCTV offerings. Making an aggressive pitch with strong emphasis on quality & support, D-Link rolled out 5 years warranty on its CCTV product range early last year. Now company has gone one step ahead and decided to strengthen its ties with CCTV partners & installers pan India. D-Link is conducting nationwide CCTV Installer Partner program covering A, B & C class cities. So far D-Link has covered more than 25 cities this year and has reached to CCTV installers/ partners present in deeper pockets of the country including Tier 2 & Tier 3.

D-Link CCTV Installer Partner program has been exclusively designed for CCTV Installers, partners, dealers and system integrators. The objective of the program is to engage with existing & new CCTV partners, take them through D-Link CCTV product portfolio, provide in-depth technical training with live demos, and equip them to address the growing market demand efficiently. At the end of the session attendees are awarded with certificate qualifying them to carry out CCTV installation at any site. CCTV Installer Partner program is a by invitation only program and includes zero fees.

“Ever since our foray into CCTV segment we have received tremendous support from our channel partners & re-seller. Partners in particular have endorsed and propagated D-Link CCTV solution offerings across the length & breath of the country,” said, Sanket Kulkarni, VP – Channel Sales, D-Link (India) Limited.

He further added, “We are committed to provide comprehensive training to our CCTV partners, help them upgrade their skill sets and enable them to become trusted advisors of customers looking for secure surveillance solution. Our CCTV installation partner program focuses on delivering essential skills, and confidence that will help deliver a positive customer experience. We look forward to having maximum partners join us for this educative program and garner maximum benefit”.

D-Link has successfully conducted CCTV installer partner program in more than 25 cities across Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chandigarh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, New Delhi, Orissa, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

In the past two-years D-Link has been successful in establishing itself as a prominent brand in CCTV segment. D-Link continues to gradually broaden its CCTV product portfolio and expand its partner base across the nation. Today D-Link has a strong network of CCTV partners/ installer and it is further growing with new partners coming onboard pan India.