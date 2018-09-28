D-Link Appoints Mr Abhishek Kumar as GM for its SMB product line

D-Link announced the appointment of a new business head for SMB – Mr. Abhishek Kumar. This new move is significant to D-Link, as it will ensure sustainable growth while the company further strengthens its leadership position in SMB segment.

Talking about the new appointment & company’s vision for 2018 Mr. Rohit Purushottam, VP – Enterprise Sales said, “SMB sector in India is on a growth path. Improved government policies, ease-of-doing-business and digital awareness has resulted in tremendous opportunity in SMB. In last couple of years we have observed significant traction with more & more SMB’s investing in IT infrastructure. We foresee huge prospect in this segment and hence have established a focused team that will be led by Mr. Abhishek Kumar to drive SMB business at D-Link”

“Mr. Abhishek Kumar brings on board rich industry experience, and will be instrumental in devising business strategy, customer acquisition, channel engagement and meeting business goals. We are confident, his skills and expertise will benefit the organization and contribute to our revenue growth for 2018-19” he added.

Mr. Abhishek Kumar is a seasoned sales professional with rich industry experience of 11+ years. He is currently positioned as General Manager for SMB & Business wireless, and will be based out of D-Link corporate office in Mumbai. His most recent assignment was with Gajshield, and previously he has held crucial sales roles with reputed organizations like Ingram Micro, Redington and Gati.

“I am excited to be part of D-Link’s growing SMB business and look forward to working with the team to develop its dealer network and enhance market share. With our focused business approach, strong partner/ system integrator network, and state-of-the-art products we are well positioned to assist SMBs to realise the benefit of a strong & secure IT network. In this journey our partners will play a crucial role as we enter newer markets & explore more business opportunities” said Mr. Abhishek Kumar, GM – SMB & Business Wireless, D-Link (India) Limited.