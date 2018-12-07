CyberArk Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management

CyberArk announced it was named a Leader in the first-ever Gartner Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management, positioned highest for ability to execute and furthest for completeness of vision. According to the report, “privileged access management is one of the most critical security controls, particularly in today’s increasingly complex IT environment. Security and risk management leaders must use PAM tools in a long-term strategy for comprehensive risk mitigation.”

CyberArk delivers the industry’s most comprehensive solution, securing privileged accounts, credentials and secrets wherever they exist — on-premises, in hybrid cloud and DevOps environments, and on the endpoint.

“Since establishing the privileged access management market, CyberArk has been relentless in its mission to continuously innovate and lead the industry with solutions that dramatically improve security, reduce risk and deliver superior customer satisfaction,” said Marianne Budnik, CMO, CyberArk.

Gartner Peer Insights documents customer experience through verified ratings and peer reviews from enterprise IT professionals. As of September 10, 2018, CyberArk reviews include the following:

“The product has helped secure aspects that are easily overlooked. The customer success team has really put the company and product above all other vendors/support. Based on my experience working with I/T Security vendors, CyberArk is in a class of their [own].” – IT, Security and Risk Management, Healthcare Industry.

“CyberArk works well to store our domain admin passwords and rotate it when required. It is an essential tool to perform ‘eradication’ during a breach response incident at a very rapid pace. The new UI in Version 10 rocks!” – CSO, Manufacturing Industry.