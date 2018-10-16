CyberArk Launches Advanced Privileged Session Management for Cloud

CyberArk announced CyberArk Privileged Session Manager for Cloud. Through a transparent user experience, this new offering extends privileged access session isolation, monitoring and control to the most common web applications, cloud and social media platforms. As part of an integrated solution, Privileged Session Manager for Cloud also leverages industry-leading risk scoring capabilities to detect and alert on suspicious privilege-related activity.

Cloud administrators and privileged business users often have elevated rights to sensitive cloud platforms and web applications, yet this access is not always managed by the IT team. This allows users to operate outside of corporate security, potentially exposing the entire organization to unknown risks. An external attacker or malicious insider who is able to hijack these types of user credentials could shut down cloud environments, execute a total compromise of web applications or DevOps tool consoles, steal sensitive customer data or post inflammatory comments on social media.

“As organizations take advantage of the flexibility of hybrid cloud computing, the agility and speed offered by DevOps methodologies, and leading containerized platforms like Red Hat OpenShift, cross-environment security monitoring is important,” said Chris Morgan, director, Technical Marketing, Red Hat Cloud Platforms, Red Hat. “CyberArk Privileged Session Manager for Cloud enables administrators with web-based cloud and DevOps tool consoles to manage and administer these dynamic and powerful environments while providing security teams with more control and monitoring capabilities to help reduce risk.”