CyberArk issued a new research report, “The CISO View: Protecting Privileged Access in DevOps and Cloud Environments.” Based on the direct experiences of a panel of Global 1000 CISOs, the report provides advice for security teams to help effectively assess risk, drive developer collaboration, and prioritize steps to protect DevOps processes while maintaining developer velocity.

The report is part of The CISO View industry initiative and features contributions from executives at leading organizations who are adopting DevOps methodologies and tools, including American Express Company, American Financial Group, Asian Development Bank, Carlson Wagonlit Travel, CIBC, GIC Private Limited, ING Bank, Lockheed Martin, NTT Communications, Orange Business Services, Pearson, Rockwell Automation and Starbucks. Sponsored by CyberArk, the initiative brings together leading CISOs for peer-to-peer information sharing to help security teams build effective cyber security programs.

While security strategies should address privileged access and the risk of unsecured secrets and credentials, they should also closely align with DevOps culture and methods to avoid negatively impacting developer velocity and slowing the release of new services. Despite this, 73 percent of organizations surveyed for the 2018 CyberArk Global Advanced Threat Landscape report have no strategy to address privileged access security for DevOps.