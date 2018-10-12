Cybage featured as ‘HIGH PERFORMER’ in vendor assessment report on Software Product Engineering Services

Cybage was recently featured as a High Performer in a vendor ranking report on Software Product Engineering Services by a renowned Independent Research Firm. This report focuses on the latest innovations in the business world and Cybage’s listing lends further credence to its unique offerings and committed serviceability.

Commenting on the report, Amit Gajwani, EVP – Sales & Business, Cybage, said, “Cybage’s positioning in the report stands testimony to our scientific approach towards building a predictive and robust delivery model for our clients and also demonstrates our capabilities and partnerships for ‘as-a-service’ provider, and ability to leverage digital technologies to cater to client needs.”

Cybage’s sustained efforts at developing efficient enterprise management solutions from modern-day innovations such as automation, Artificial Intelligence, blockchain, IoT, digital business models, and smart analytics has brought it on the radar of global analysts. Its offerings and strategies have facilitated enterprise customers to remain competitive, efficient, and capable of optimizing returns from opportunities by implementing some of the most cutting-edge technologies and automated management frameworks.