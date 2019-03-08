Cybage Appointed Greg Butterfield as Board of Directors

Cybage has recently appointed Greg Butterfield to its Board of Directors. The move follows close on heels of the appointment of Walter Mastelinck to the Cybage board and marks another major milestone for the company, which has been bolstering its ranks with highly-experienced and successful business leaders. Greg will be responsible for guiding the long-term vision, strategy, and business growth at Cybage.

Greg has several major accomplishments to his name. He joined Altiris in February 2000 as its Chairman of the Board, President, and CEO, guiding the company to eight consecutive years of revenue growth and profitability before being acquired by Symantec. By the time of the acquisition, Altiris’ annual revenues had grown by around 100 times to exceed $300 million, from $3 million in 2000.

While at Altiris, he was also the driving force behind eleven acquisitions and completed a successful IPO in 2002 in the face of a large-scale economic downturn, following it up in August 2003 with a successful secondary offering. In the same year, Greg was named the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year. He was invited to the 2006 World Economic Forum as a Technology Pioneer. Greg joined Symantec through the company’s acquisition of Altiris in April 2007, serving as the Group President for Symantec’s $4 billion Server and Storage business units. Greg has also served as the CEO of Vivint Solar, a leading full-service residential solar integrator.

Speaking on the appointment, Arun Nathani, CEO & MD, Cybage, said, “Greg is highly regarded in the entrepreneurial circles for his ability to identify and nurture high-potential ventures into market leaders. We are excited to have him on board, along with his impressive wealth of business experience that he has amassed over his career. By bringing onboard such a distinguished business leader, we aim to further strengthen our business operations and build on our market success. We are confident that, with Greg amongst those guiding its vision and strategy, Cybage will be able to accelerate its growth trajectory and unlock unparalleled success in the future.”

Currently serving as the Founder and Managing Partner at SageCreek Partners, Greg has an extensive track record of building and nurturing successful companies. Under his able leadership, Sage Creek Partners has helped more than 100 companies realise their business potential by extending end-to-end operational, networking, human capital, and technological support; several SCP clients have gone on to have successful IPOs and establish themselves as leading players in their respective domains. Greg has also served as the Chairman of the Board of the Utah Information Technology Association.

Speaking on joining the board at Cybage, Greg Butterfield said, “I have always been drawn to businesses which demonstrate a strong future growth potential and have the capability to scale swiftly without comprising on their profitability. As a domain leader in the technology and product engineering space, I believe Cybage is perfectly positioned to leverage its cutting-edge technological capabilities and capitalise on the massive business opportunities that will arise in the near future. With the world undergoing a widespread digital transformation at present, I am looking forward to a long and fruitful association with Cybage and aim to help the company achieve its true potential.”