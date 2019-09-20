CSS Corp’s Manish Tandon Recognized as the CEO of the Year at CMO Asia Awards 2019

CSS Corp announced that its CEO, Manish Tandon, has been honored with the prestigious CEO of the Year award at the 2019 CMO Asia Awards held on 15th August in Singapore.

The award is an acknowledgment of his role in transforming CSS Corp into a new age digital services organization and upscaling its credibility in the global IT industry.

Manish’s deep understanding and expertise in IT services coupled with his tremendous leadership skills have played an important role in boosting the growth and future aspirations for everyone at CSS Corp.

Manish joined CSS Corp in 2016 and has been instrumental ever since in introducing new measures that have established operational stability and driven innovation. Under his vision, CSS Corp has emerged as a new age services provider that offers differentiated value propositions and award-winning solutions, aimed to solve challenges and deliver incredible customer experience to clients.

CSS Corp added another feather in its cap by also bagging the 2019 CMO Asia Awards for Excellence in IT/ITeS Sector. The company was recognized for its unique outcomes-driven services proposition that fuses world-class operational expertise with best-of-breed technology solutions.

On receiving the award, Manish Tandon, Chief Executive Officer, CSS Corp said, “It is an honor to receive the CEO of the Year award from the prestigious CMO Asia group. It is truly humbling when your work is recognized by industry veterans. I would like to thank the entire CSS Corp team who took the leap of faith with me and tirelessly helped in delivering the best to all our stakeholders. I also appreciate our customers for their trust and confidence in CSS Corp as we move ahead on this transformation journey. The Award for Excellence in IT/ITeS Sector goes on to show that the team at CSS Corp is breaking conventions to reach new heights in innovation.”

Speaking on the award, Sunil Mittal, EVP & Chief Sales and Marketing Officer said “We would like to congratulate Manish for this very deserving felicitation. We are fortunate to have him as our CEO. We will continue to echo his vision and mandate to achieve greater heights with innovative solutions that will drive the wheels of the industry from the forefront. These awards are a testament to CSS Corp not only being the partner of choice for clients but also for employees.”

The 10th CMO Asia Awards is a premium forum bringing elite marketers, brand custodians, advertising and creative honchos together under one roof. The awards aim to reward the best organizations and individuals who have made outstanding contributions in the industry.