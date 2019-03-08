CSS Corp wins Silver Stevie in 2019 Sales & Customer Service Awards

CSS Corp announced that it has won the Silver Stevie Award in the “Best Use of Customer Insights” category at the 2019 Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service. CSS Corp’s Active Insights platform was recognized for its innovative usage of AI and data insights to impact revenue streams and creates a competitive advantage for its customers. The results were declared during the award ceremony on Friday, February 22 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The cloud-based Active Insights platform is a multi-faceted advanced analytics platform that goes beyond traditional analytical models. It helps businesses understand their customers across their digital journeys by providing insights on customer intent, interactions, engagement, and enablement. With its extensive data ingestion, cognitive insight, simplified visualization and extensive reporting capabilities, Active Insights has been consistently ranked amongst the leading customer analytics platforms in the world.

Speaking on the occasion, Manish Tandon, Chief Executive Officer, CSS Corp said, “In today’s connected economy, consumers demand instant gratification and instant solutions for complex problems. This has changed the competitive dynamics for global brands, making them seek out actionable insights, but by sifting through tons of customer data.”

“As a new-age services company, CSS Corp understands this need deeply, and hence we are building customer centric solutions that change the way our customers create and compete, and bring about significant revenue advantage to them.”

“We are proud to see Active Insights being recognized by Stevie, and this award is a testament to our continued pursuit of customer centricity and deep tech innovation.” he further added.

More than 2,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were evaluated in this year’s competition. Finalists were determined by the average scores of more than 150 professionals worldwide, in seven specialized judging committees.