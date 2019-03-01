CSS Corp recognized in Dream Companies to Work in India

CSS Corp, a new-age IT services and technology support company, announced that it has been recognized amongst the ‘Dream Companies to Work For’ by ET Now, India’s premier broadcast channel, and part of the Times Group. CSS Corp was recognized for its strong employee-centricity along with innovation and learning-oriented culture.

CSS Corp was featured in the list of top 51 companies in India across all industries. CSS Corp scored well in parameters such as company vision, alignment of learning to business goals, technology and innovation, career development, and employee engagement. The company’s learning and innovation environment, customer-centricity and outcome-orientation, along with its career progression framework- ‘Reimagine’, helped propel it through the rankings. The recognition reaffirms CSS Corp’s position as one of the premier employers to work for in the IT & Software industry.

Commenting on the recognition, Manish Tandon, CEO at CSS Corp said, “We are delighted to be recognized by ET NOW. As an organization, we are deeply committed towards building a culture that promotes learning newer technologies and encourages a problem-solving mindset. Our vision and commitment reflects through our investments in cutting-edge technologies and learning frameworks to create a vibrant workforce that passionately embraces customer-centricity and outcome-driven critical thinking.”

“In our knowledge economy, it is imperative that we constantly learn, unlearn and relearn in order to stay relevant and edge ahead. In this context, our employees are our pillars of strength. Steps taken towards training workforces in next-gen technologies, problem-solving, and communication skills can pay great dividends for employees and their organizations in the long run,” he further added.

Speaking on the occasion, Nishikant Nigam, EVP and Chief Delivery Officer at CSS Corp said, “It is an honor to be part of this elite list of dream companies to work for. As a new-age digital organization, CSS Corp encourages a digital culture that fosters learning and enables our employees to think, feel, and innovate from a customer’s perspective”.