Cryptomining Replaces Ransomware as Most Popular Cybercrime Malware

SkyboxSecurity announced the release of its mid-year update to the Vulnerability and Threat Trends Report which analyzes vulnerabilities, exploits and threats in play. The report, compiled by the team of security analysts at the Skybox® Research Lab, aims to help organizations align their security strategy with the reality of the current threat landscape.

The mid-year update explores trends observed from January to June of 2018. One of the most significant findings is the replacement of ransomware as the cybercriminal tool of choice with cryptomining malware. In the last six months of 2017, ransomware accounted for 32 percent of attacks, while malicious cryptominers accounted for seven percent. By the first half of 2018, the figures had switched almost exactly: malicious cryptominers accounted for 32 percent of attacks while ransomware dropped to eight percent.

“In the last few years, ransomware reigned supreme as the shortcut money-maker for cybercriminals,” said Ron Davidson, Skybox CTO and Vice President of R&D. “It doesn’t require data exfiltration, just encryption to hold the data hostage and a ransom note of how the victim can pay up. With cryptominers, the criminals can go straight to the source and mine cryptocurrency themselves. There’s no question of if they’ll be paid or not.”

“Ransomware received a lot of attention in years past, especially thanks to the likes of WannaCry, NotPetya and BadRabbit,” said Skybox Director of Threat Intelligence Marina Kidron and leader of the Research Lab behind the report. “To some extent, organizations took note and put effective precautions in place, ensuring they had reliable back-ups and even thwarting attackers with decryption programs. So cybercriminals found — in cryptomining— a path of lesser resistance. The recent uptick in value of cryptocurrencies also made this an incredibly profitable attack option.”