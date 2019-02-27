Creative Peripherals Brings Special GoPro Offers

Creative Peripherals announced GoPro Hero7 Black ‘Bonus’ & GoPro Hero7 Silver ‘Instant Rebate’ offers for Valentine’s Day. GoPro Hero7 Black ‘Bonus’ offer is valid for fresh purchases made from 14th February 2019 to 28th February, 2019, whereas GoPro Hero7 Silver ‘Instant Rebate’ is already running since 1st Februaryand valid till 28th February, 2019. These limited period GoPro offers will be available for End customers only in Reliance Digital, Croma, Amazon.in, Flipkart and Photo Specialist stores.

“Valentine’s Day has become a longstanding tradition that is very special to our customers across the country. To help them capture these special moments we’ve uncovered ‘Bonus’ & ‘Instant rebate’ on GoPro Hero range of products and make it more memorable event,” said Ketan Patel, Chairman & Managing Director at Creative Peripherals & Distribution Ltd.