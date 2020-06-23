Crayon Service Line is a Unified Platform for Software & Cloud Advisory Services

Crayon has extended and enhanced its support mechanism for its Indian Customers. They have launched a unified advisory service platform for their customers to ease the support process on queries related to Licensing, Volume Licensing Cloud and Software Asset Management. Customers can now address queries by just sending an email to Crayon Service Line – servicedesk@in.crayon.com. Through this new Service line, Crayon has deployed Dedicated Experts and Experienced Advisors working to provide a distinctive experience for customers within business hours.

“Software Licensing and Cloud consumptions are complex. The customers find it very difficult to keep pace tracking and applying the right solutions. Licensing rules are very versatile, the right use can help customers optimize costs & the risks associated with unpatched versions become the hub for cybercrime. Moving to cloud with right licensing is itself tedious & keeping the consumption costs low is another challenge. Customers find it very difficult to have all such experts. Service Line from Crayon brings all these experts under one umbrella. We are very confident that our customers will benefit from this new initiative. It also important to see through our Customer’s eyes. We want to create value by transforming our Customer’s Journey and at Crayon I can promise you it is the Customer’s end-to-end Journey,” said Vikas Bhonsle, Chief Executive Officer at Crayon India.

The core objective of the Crayon Service Line is to provide faster and qualified responses based on verified sources to complex queries on licensing, cloud, compliance, and governance. The experts at the service line have been chosen carefully. They come with industry knowledge and experience that has come after dealing with many projects.