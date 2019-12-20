CP PLUS Sets up First Smart Hub in Visakhapatnam

The security industry is on its growth trajectory, and value addition in all aspects is a key mantra. The customer is always eager to learn more and more about what extra value proposition electronic security & surveillance products can offer to them.

CP PLUS Smart Hub is the intelligent step in the value creation for the security industry. The first such hub with all its value proposition with respect to motion alert, voice over, visitor management, energy-saving, greenhouse, etc was inaugurated by CP PLUS COO Yogesh B. Dutta, in Visakhapatnam on12th November 2019.

“It will not only set a new milestone, but also set a benchmark for others to follow,” said Mr Dutta.“The Smart Hub will also be a training-ground for system integrators in the region who are keen to bring value-added electronic security & surveillance solutions to customers.”

It’s always a challenge to make customers understand the technology offered. This Smart Hub helps customers experience state-of-the-art technology and solutions through a wide range of CP PLUS products. Further, the inauguration was attended by more than 200 system integrators across the region and it was addressed by Yogesh Dutta, who updated them on the latest trends in the industry. The CP PLUS Smart Hub in Visakhapatnam will benefit users/customers to a great extent.