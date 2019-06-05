CP PLUS, Salman Khan & Bharat – Journey Of A Man & A Nation Together

CP PLUS proudly announces its association with Salman Khan starrer blockbuster movie – Bharat as the official security partner. The movie Bharat is slated to release on the 5th of June 2019 and is directed by ace director Ali Abbas Zafar.

Bharat vividly showcases hues of patriotism in its core for the audiences. The movie will unfold unique tale of human emotions and the journey of a man played by Superstar Salman Khan essaying the lead role, who witnesses a transformational journey spanning through 60 years. With the release of the movie, Salman Khan’s sheer popularity is likely to draw millions of his fans. Widely hailed as Superstar, Salman Khan is expected to leave his mark with this movie in India and throughout the world.

Excited with this association, Yogesh Dutta, COO – CP PLUS expressed, “It’s a privilege to be associated as the Official Security Partner of the Salman Khan starrer movie Bharat. We recognize that entertainment holds a special place in every individual life and impacts millions of people. We are glad to be recognized with the magnum opus and wish that the movie garners phenomenal response from the audiences and brings roaring success for the entire team.”