CP PLUS Rocks South & North India, Hosts Technology Shows Across Multiple Cities

CP PLUS has recently organized a series of technology shows where it discussed the latest technologies, best industry practices, and opportunities in different verticals. With over 2000 visitors collectively, the shows were a great success while they created new benchmarks in the field. Staged in different locations across South and North India, the shows received a huge response from the participants including dealers, distributors and system integrators.

“Security as a technology is evolving very fast and the business is becoming more AI-oriented. Hence staying relevant with the latest trends and solutions is the need of the hour.And CP PLUS technology shows give partners pre glimpses of the future market,”said Yogesh B Dutta, COO, CP PLUS.“The goal here is to empower them to have a stable business path not only for the next few years but for the long run in the market,” he further added.

With the motto ‘Seeing is Believing’, these roadshows have been engaging the partners and giving them a brief on the future of the security through CP PLUS’ advanced products and solutions. These shows have also been enlighting the partners on how they can grow their business in the field of electronic security.CP PLUS roadshows attracted numerous industry professionals, new and existing partners to experience the latest electronic surveillance technologies and security trends.

In the year 2019, CP PLUS hosted the technology shows in Chennai, Coimbatore, Calicut, Kochi, Trivandrum, Ludhiana, Bangalore, Hubli, Mysore, Madurai, Jaipur, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Lucknow, Kanpur, Banaras, Agra, Gwalior, Nashik, Aurangabad and Goa, throughout the months of September, October, November and December. Additionally, CP PLUS has strategically set more technology shows in other different cities in the upcoming months across India.

According to Anupam Sah, Marketing Head, CP PLUS,”these technology shows offer an important platform to guide and appreciate our partners and system integrators.These events present the right mix of engaging conferences, product exhibits, and awards. The shows have been a win-win situation for partners and CP PLUS, both.””We exhibited some of our best technologies along with the new launches at the roadshows.The response we received from the visitors was excellent and it encourages us greatly.”

Innovative technologies and solutions presented at the shows included IP PTZ Cameras, Guard+ Full-Colour Cameras for Colourful View in Dark, 5MP HD Cameras for Ultra High-Resolution Images, EzyKam – Full HD Wireless Cloud Cameras, Biometrics Time & Attendance Solutions, Intelligent Video Door Phones, Health Monitoring Systems (HMS) for Surveillance Devices, Network Racks (Wall Mount/Floor Mount), CCTV Cables and HDMI Cables, PoE Switches, and High-Performance CCTV Power Supply. Besides, the AI-powered surveillance systems and technologies emerged as the major attractions at the roadshows.All the products are specially designed for today’s CCTV surveillance needs, delivering high performance, reliability, consistency and scalability.

Experts from CP PLUS educated the partners about the benefits and relevance of the presented solutions. Likewise, the partners showed their keen interest in the CP PLUS new launches and cutting-edge surveillance systems.The technology shows are high-profile event with positive and powerful concepts by CP PLUS.