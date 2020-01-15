CP PLUS Organised Mission Tech Training in Noida

CP PLUS has successfully completed its Mission-Tech Training Program in Noida. Supported by National Skilling Council, the certification training program for system integrators and partners seen a good response from participants. With a set of multiple productive sessions concluded by CP PLUS across India in past months, this training session also trained and educated many surveillance system engineers on Installation, Operation & Maintenance of CP PLUS Products.

Devised by the nation’s brand CP PLUS, Mission Tech is aimed towards designing intelligent security solutions for the Indian market while providing complete support for overall customer satisfaction.

As the demand for security products is growing at a rapid rate, the requirement for qualified and trained professionals is also increasing. The CP PLUS training program has been designed to impart quality and globally relevant training to the system integrators & partners in India.It helps to improve their skill and upgrade technical knowledge for effective & efficient designing of surveillance solutions.

The Mission Tech program covers three levels of certification: CP PLUS Certified Surveillance Engineer (CSE), CP PLUS Certified Surveillance Professional (CSP), and CP PLUS Certified Surveillance Designer (CSD). These courses of certification are specifically designed so that individuals in the video surveillance industry can deliver customized, dependable and scalable solutions across different verticals. In the same way, they can improve business efficiency, productivity as well as profitability.

“As always, the session in Noida was a great achievement with excellent response from participants. To bring effective and globally relevant training to system integrators and partners, the Mission Tech training program is an important initiative by CP PLUS towards appropriate designing of surveillance solutions. Intended for interactive training and optimal knowledge, it qualifies them to introduce tailored and scalable solutions and thereby delivering value,” said Yogesh B Dutta,COO, CP PLUS.