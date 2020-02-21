CP PLUS Features Cutting-Edge Technologies & Innovations at Intersec 2020

CP PLUS exhibited some of its high-end technologies at Intersec Dubai, during 19-21 January 2020. Being the most influential show in the field of safety & security, it attracted over 34,000 visitors from across the globe. It has been a key platform in the industry that connects security professionals, decision-makers, manufacturers, and other stakeholders.

As a Featured Sponsor of the show, CP PLUS presented its cutting-edge technologies and latest innovations suited for growing needs of the Middle Eastern region for commercial security, building automation, smart home, homeland security, perimeter and physical security. It discussed its latest security products and solutions at length, along with their potential applications in different fields.

According to Yogesh B Dutta, COO, CP PLUS, “Intersec offers unique opportunities for patrons to explore and experience the newest security trends & technologies. Keeping the evolving needs of the businesses in mind, we featured new-age innovative surveillance solutions at the exhibition driven by AI and IoT. Our smart, efficient & cost-effective solutions have widespread application for today’s challenging businesses.”

CP PLUS showcased solutions for Smart Retail, Safe City, Intelligent Building, Smart Transportation and Law Enforcement at the Intersec in Dubai. Its deep learning AI solutions received huge attention from regional and global visitors.

“Intersec has been a leading show for the safety and security industry in the region. It not only presents the latest security technologies but also offers in-depth learning about modern security applications and trends. In this edition, we exhibited a line of our state-of-the-art video surveillance and security solutions ideal for diverse industry verticals,” said Aditya Khemka, MD, CP PLUS.

Some of key products & solutions of CP PLUS at the display featured Guard+ Dome Cameras, Intelligent 4k Solution, ANPR Solution, IP Based Video Surveillance, Attendance Management System and Intrusion Detection Solution. CP PLUS also introduced its popular Consumer Series at the show comprising EzyKam (Full HD Wireless Cloud Camera), EzyTrack (Kid’s Smart Watch), EzyFi (Plug & Play Wi-Fi NVR Kit), along with a range of smart accessories. Besides, its Health Monitoring System for Surveillance Devices and Command & Control Centre addressed the comprehensive need of officials.

CP PLUS’ unique product diversity was appreciated a lot by users including traders, system integrators and security companies.Itcreates unique value for private as well as government sectors by offering quality, performance and value.With astrong focus on emerging technologies,CP PLUS brings avant-garde solutions as per the preferences of consumers and businesses.