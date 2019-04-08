CP PLUS Eyes Middle East; Launches Stores Across Egypt

Crossing one milestone after another, CP PLUS, the undisputed leader of the surveillance industry in India, furthered its international presence with chain of exclusive store launches across the historic country of Egypt. Extending its territorial influence, CP PLUS launched its stores in – Alexandria, Portsaid, Mansoura, Cairo, Zagazg, Minya, Sohag, Qena, and Aswan; making its surveillance products and solutions available throughout the nine exclusive stores for Egyptian customers. A grand launch was organized across each of the CP PLUS store with a ceremonial cake cutting by the members of the CP PLUS team.

Commenting on the Egypt debut, Aditya Khemka, MD – CP PLUS ecstatically shared, “We were looking forward to this launch and opening of the CP PLUS exclusive stores in Egypt is one of the proudest moments for us. It is exciting to expand our reach and see ourselves visible on this part of the world. Egypt should prove a favorable market for us since the on-going development and infrastructural advancements will be beneficial for the business to penetrate deeper. Also, this location will provide us with an opportunity to eye the neighboring locations of the middle eastern continent. We want to work towards making the Security and Surveillance domain a prominent and flourishing sector here, and target more and more customers to gain business mileage.”

During the store launches, Team CP PLUS displayed specific surveillance solutions such as T & A Solutions (VDP Solution), Intelligent Network Solution, Artificial Intelligence based solution and HD Surveillance Solution among others. The CP PLUS stores in Egypt will house wide range of products starting from Network Camera, NVR Solution, Analog HD Camera, PTZ Camera, Digital Video Recorders, Biometric Solutions, VDP Solutions, Accessories and more.

The surveillance industry in Egypt is going through a transitional phase and the country’s infrastructural development is rapidly evolving towards a brighter future. With the store launches, now the CP PLUS team will add another dimension to its international market reach. In addition, with this CP PLUS is foraying into understanding the customer sentiments and plans to work relentlessly in fulfilling consumer expectations in the Mideast nation.