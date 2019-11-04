CP PLUS Exhibits Advanced Surveillance Solutions for Indian Defence & Security Industry at IDSE 2019

CP PLUS presented its comprehensive selection of advanced products, systems & technologies at India Defence and Security Expo (IDSE)Make in India 2.0, IIT, New Delhi,during27-28 September 2019.Organized by ASSOCHAM, India’s Apex Industry Chamber of Commerce & Industry, the two-day exhibition & conference facilitated visitors and stakeholders with the latest defence and homeland security solutions.

IDSE2019waspowered by CP PLUS and it unveiled India’s capabilities and technological innovations in the electronic security industry and related sectors. Other highlights of the show include key officials from the Armed Forces, Ministries, Govt & Police Delegates. There was the participation of leading defence and security companies, high-profile stakeholders, policymakers, along with related conference themes discussed by industry experts.

Asthekey partner to IDSE2019Make in India 2.0,CP PLUS showcased its latest security & surveillance technologies driven by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT).“IDSE isan important annual show for visitors and participants in the security industry. It brings the latest in electronic surveillance and creates great awareness among the organizations and industry professionals. Working in abidance with Make in India 2.0, we help create a safe & secure India with Advance Surveillance Solution, Intelligent Network Solution, and allied technologies,” said, Yogesh B. Dutta, COO, CP PLUS.

Thelatest innovations and solutions presented by CP PLUS include IP Surveillance Solution with Face Recognition, Guard+ Full Colour Cameras with up to 2.4MP Resolution, People Counting and ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition),Auto Tracking PTZ Solution, Command & Control Centre, Body Worn Cameras, Mobile DVR, Accessories, and other related products. These state-of-the-art electronic surveillance systems and CCTV technologies are ideal for defence, government establishments, and various industry verticals. With their high level of security, efficiency & reliability ,they can be a perfect solution for deterrence in critical areas.