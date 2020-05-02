COVID-19 Could Last for 2 yrs, Until 70% Population Develops Immunity: Researchers

Chinese could bring down the infections to almost to zero. But for most countries, it could be a painful journey for 2 yrs, and the lockdowns could only delay but cannot stop the pandemic. On the other hand, prolonged lockdowns can lead to many more people, perhaps millions, particularly in the third world countries, dying out of hunger than the COVID-19 kill.

The coronavirus pandemic has drastically altered the planet since first appearing in late 2019, infecting more than 3 million and resulting in the deaths of 250,000 people. As some parts of the world ease stay-at-home and lockdown orders, a new report says the pandemic could last up to two years. The report, put together by the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, USA, notes the similarities between COVID-19 and influenza pandemics, including both having asymptomatic cases and the global population having ‘little to no pre-existing immunity,’ which results in ‘worldwide susceptibility.’

Though there are differences between SARS-CoV-2 and influenza, the researchers gleaned from past pandemics that the length ‘will likely be 18 to 24 months, as herd immunity gradually develops in the human population.’

[Source: Fox News]