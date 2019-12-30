COST TO COST Computer cracks down on Fakes and files complaint on violation of its Trademark, says zero tolerance

Hon’ble Court of Delhi ordered to seize Books of account, stock Register, cash books, Invoices, Display Board/Banner etc. of Fake Cost To Cost Shop/Showroom

COST TO COST Computer, a leader in providing Computer, its Parts peripherals and accessories at Most Competitive Price and thereafter prompt after sale services that give customers confidence for considering COST TO COST Computer as most trusted source. Recently COST TO COST Computer announced its ongoing commitment to aggressively protect and enforce its intellectual property rights and to safeguard the interest of end-users from infringement activities by fake shops/showroom.

COST TO COST Computer submitted in the Hon’ble Court of Delhi against Fake Companies using COST TO COST Banner with a motion for a permanent injunction restraining infringement of its Trade Mark. The complaint alleges that some companies are using COST TO COST Banners are intentionally and willfully infringing their Trade mark and trading on COST TO COST goodwill and reputation by conducting its entire business in the name of Cost To Cost and offering the same products, in the same market, and in the same channel of trade as COST TO COST showroom. It is further alleged that many substandard and fake capacity products are also offered to customers and thereby cheating to customers and also damaging the reputation of its trademark as these fake companies are giving impression to many customers that they are Authorized channel of COST TO COST Computer.

After reviewing the complaint, the Court on 24 December 2019, issued order and appointed Local Commissioner to visit the premises of such companies running their business with the same or similar Trade mark COST TO COST in the market and seize all Banners, display Board, Ledger, Books of account, cash register, stock register, invoices and all other documents as this is a clear case of trademark infringement.

As Directed by Hon’ble Court on 25th December 2019 Local Commissioner appointed by Court along with team raided Fake shop running at 101 Vishal Bhawan, 95 Nehru Place, New Delhi and seized their Books of account, ledger, Cash Book, Invoices, Stock Register and other related documents and restrained them for using COST TO COST Trademark, by their Directors, Proprietors, Partners ( if any ), servant, agents, assigns, representatives, successors and all others acting for and behalf for using, advertising or display directly or indirectly or dealing in any other manner or mode in respect of manufacturing, sale and supply of computer, computer parts and all allied and cogent goods under the trademark COST TO COST or any other Trade name/ Trademark / Service Mark identical with or deceptively similar to Trademark COST TO COST amounting to infringement.

Council of COST TO COST Computer said that they will continue to conduct such raids against such fake shop/showroom trading online as well as offline in all over India so as to protect their Trademark from infringement.