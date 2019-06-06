CoSoSys Launches ‘eDiscovery Data Loss Prevention’ for Data at Rest

CoSoSys brings its award-winning Data Loss Prevention solution, Endpoint Protector, for data at rest protection to Indian markets. Endpoint Protector’s eDiscovery module scans and identifies the confidential information in organizations’ endpoints and allows administrators to take remediation actions like encrypting or deleting data at rest. It addresses both internal and external threats – unauthorized employees storing sensitive data on their computers and attackers which manage to bypass the network defense and try to get a hold of the company’s records.

eDiscovery scans data on Windows, macOS, and Linux endpoints for complete data protection. This module offers visibility into scans, the matched sensitive items, the precise location of the discovered data, and remediation actions such as encrypt data and delete data at rest, for immediate reaction in case non-compliant data is identified.

Commenting on the newest product to India, Mr. Filip Cotfas, Channel Manager at CoSosys mentioned, “Data security should be a number one priority for businesses of all sizes. Taking into account the constantly growing number of data leaks including incidents with huge financial losses we definitely see the growing demand for data protection solutions among Indian CIOs. Our eDiscovery solution helps organizations collect and manage information like credit card numbers, personally identifiable information, Social Security numbers, and other employee and business records”.

eDiscovery is available as a module of Endpoint Protector and does not require separate installation, being easily activated within the Management console. Administrators can choose to perform a clean scan to cover all repositories or an incremental scan to start scanning from where the last scan stopped.