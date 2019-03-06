CoSoSys brings Content-Aware Data Loss Prevention to the Indian market

CoSoSys announces one of the most important modules of Endpoint Protector – ‘Content Aware Protection’ for scanning data in motion. With its Content Aware Module, it aims to curb the threat to data security by monitoring and controlling data transfers on company networks while at the same time offering a smooth user-friendly experience that greatly reduces implementation times.

Best suited for the Enterprise and Small Medium Businesses, Data Leakage Prevention (also called Data Loss Prevention or short DLP) has become one of the main security challenges for companies all over the world. Endpoint Protector’s Content Aware Protection module is the easiest-to-use tool of its kind on the market. It allows companies to decide which sensitive data can leave computers by creating policies on predefined content or compliance regulations, such as GDPR, PCI DSS etc. It also logs and reports transfer of important documents.

Commenting on the development, Filip Cotfas – Channel Manager, CoSoSys said, “DLP has gained popularity around the world, including in India, and people have realized how important it is, to protect their confidential information and to make sure that the sensitive data does not leave the company`s environment. Organizations using a DLP solution, such as Endpoint Protector will benefit from affordable and efficient protection against the loss or theft of sensitive data, such as customer databases, bank accounts, personally identifiable information (PII) etc. as well as support in becoming compliant with data protection regulations such as PCI DSS, GDPR etc. Our Content Aware Protection module acts as a content filtering for removable devices, and applications such as e-mail, web browsers, e-cloud storage, Instant Messaging and others”.

In the Content Aware Protection module, it’s easy to define sensitive information and build security policies. Detailed reports are available which can be especially useful for companies for auditing and compliance purposes. They can help organizations prove that they have functional data protection policies in place that ensure that individuals’ sensitive information is being kept secure.