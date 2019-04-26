CORSAIR Launches Two New High-Performance Gaming Mice – IRONCLAW RGB WIRELESS and GLAIVE RGB PRO

CORSAIR announced the addition of two new high-performance mice to its rapidly expanding gaming peripheral lineup. IRONCLAW RGB WIRELESS, a wireless version of the acclaimed IRONCLAW RGB launched in early 2019, uses hyper-fast SLIPSTREAM CORSAIR WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY alongside an 18,000 DPI optical sensor to provide gamers with cutting-edge wireless performance and superb accuracy and tracking. GLAIVE RGB PRO sees the popular GLAIVE RGB, featuring three interchangeable side grips, updated with a new 18,000 DPI sensor and additional RGB lighting. Whether gamers choose the wireless freedom and palm grip-friendly shape of IRONCLAW RGB WIRELESS or the customizable grip of GLAIVE RGB PRO, they’ll find a CORSAIR mouse that elevates their gameplay and in-game performance.

IRONCLAW RGB WIRELESS retains the palm grip-optimized shape and rubberized side of the wired version, while adding CORSAIR’s industry-leading 2.4GHz SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS. With unbelievably fast sub-1ms wireless latency, a wireless range of up to 33ft, and Intelligent Frequency Shift (IFS) ensuring a stable signal even in heavy wireless traffic, SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS offers a wired mouse gaming experience, without the wire.

In addition to SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS, the IRONCLAW RGB WIRELESS can also connect over low-latency Bluetooth, providing a wealth of connection options for many devices from laptops to tablets. Connecting with USB wired allows for simultaneous use while charging, and with up to 50 hours of rechargeable battery life, users can play for days at a time on a single charge.

IRONCLAW RGB WIRELESS also adds an additional three buttons over its wired counterpart, for a total of ten fully programmable buttons, as well as an additional RGB lighting zone for three zones of dynamic RGB backlighting and greater customization. IRONCLAW RGB WIRELESS boasts the same top-end 18,000 DPI Pixart optical sensor and ultra-durable Omron switches as the IRONCLAW RGB, ensuring tracking, accuracy and precision equal to even the most advanced wired mouse

The new GLAIVE RGB PRO preserves the celebrated GLAIVE RGB design with three interchangeable thumb grips for customized comfort, updated for 2019 with new textures to suit any style of gameplay and the latest in optical sensor technology. An 18,000 DPI Pixart optical sensor, customizable in 1 DPI resolution steps and with five programmable sensitivity presets, means the GLAIVE RGB PRO now matches the most advanced mice in the CORSAIR lineup. With seven programmable buttons, three-zone RGB backlighting, durable Omron switches, and a new rugged aluminum scroll wheel, the GLAIVE RGB PRO combines high performance with high comfort.