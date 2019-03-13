CORSAIR Launches Crystal Series 680X RGB and Carbide Series 678C Cases

CORSAIR announced the launch of two new mid-tower cases to meet the wide-ranging needs and preferences of PC enthusiasts everywhere. The CORSAIR Crystal Series 680X RGB is a high airflow ATX smart case that puts its stunning RGB lighting on full display, with four included fans and a CORSAIR Lighting Node PRO for complete lighting control out of the box. The CORSAIR Carbide Series 678C is an ATX case emphasizing low noise and refined styling, with a plethora of cooling and storage options offering tremendous versatility to builders. Both are available in either black or white to fit any environment.

The Crystal Series 680X RGB comes with everything you need for both strong cooling and brilliant visuals. The case includes one CORSAIR SP120 fan and three CORSAIR LL120 RGB PWM fans, each equipped with 16 individually addressable RGB LEDs. Combined with the included Lighting Node PRO and CORSAIR iCUE software, the 680X RGB puts on a stunning light show as soon you plug in your system.

Building on the legacy of CORSAIR’s multi-award winning Carbide Series Air 540, the 680X uses a dual-chamber layout. By separating your headline hardware from drives and cables, it is easier than ever to create an immaculate build. The dual-chamber design ensures a Direct Airflow Path between the included cooling fans and your PC’s hottest components, efficiently directing cool air to where it’s needed most. In addition to the four included fans, the 680X boasts room for up to eight 120mm fans and four simultaneous radiators (up to 360mm in front, up to 280mm in the roof and floor, and up to 140mm in the rear), providing a huge range of options for custom cooling systems. Finally, a vertical graphics card mount lets you put your graphics card center stage – perfect for the 680X’s three crystal-clear tempered glass panels in the front, roof and side that show off your components.

The Carbide Series 678C is a low noise case defined by its clean lines and smooth steel construction, styled for sophistication with a single tempered glass side panel offering a window into your system. Equipped with three CORSAIR SP140 PWM fans, a six-fan PWM repeater and high-density sound dampening material on the side, front, and roof panels to deaden the noise from your components, the 678C is easy on the ears as well as the eyes.

The 678C’s refined styling belies its massive cooling and storage options, which are among the most impressive of any CORSAIR ATX case. With room to install up to nine 120mm fans and multiple radiators, including dual 360mm radiators, the 678C can accommodate a wealth of custom cooling to match the highest spec systems. A modular drive bay system allows the 678C to host a huge array of storage and accessories, with room for up to 1x 5.25in drive, 6x 3.5in and 3x 2.5in drives, and the potential to add a further 2x 3.5in drives with additional trays.

Both the Crystal Series 680X and Carbide Series 678C feature front panel high-speed USB 3.1 Gen-2 Type-C ports, putting modern connectivity within easy reach, and are backed by a two-year warranty. Whether you’re looking for the high airflow and brilliant lighting of the 680X RGB, or the quiet operation and remarkable versatility of the 678C, CORSAIR has a new ATX case sure to suit your style.