CORSAIR Celebrates its 25th -Year Anniversary

CORSAIR has completed 25 years of successful business in gaming industry. CORSAIR 25th anniversary fortnight is being celebrated with its dedicated channel partners, who have been closely aligned with the brand over the years. To celebrate its 25th glorious year with its diligent channel partners, CORSAIR has offered the exciting discounts to channel partners from 16th September to 30th September 2019.

M A. Mannan, Country Manager – SAARC at CORSAIR Memory said, “On behalf of the entire CORSAIR team, we would like to sincerely thank everyone who helped us to reach this milestone. The last 25 years have been filled with challenges, hard work, dedication, innovation and lot of success. We are very thankful to all our channel partners who have been closely aligned with us. The 25 years of achievement has motivated us and our partners across the country to enable our customers to further appreciate our brands. We are confident that we will continue to introduce the latest products and global-standard services that meet the needs of Indian customers. We strongly believe that the best solution for market success is even better products and are poised for strong growth in the future. CORSAIR has always pushed its limits by reinventing and consistently delivering the best of best to the customers”.

The discount offered by CORSAIR is valid on the stocks on a first come- first served basis and there will be ideal billing from distributors Superton Electronics and Abacus Peripherals. Customers can get in touch with respective CORSAIR RSM’s to know more about the exciting discounts.

Mannan further added, “CORSAIR is optimistic to grow irrespective of the market conditions. Lots of new launches are lined up which will help to make further footprints in Indian market. Our distributors Supertron Electronics, Abacus and our entire support system of channel partners have overgrown together and I sincerely thank to all the partners for supporting us and being instrumental in making CORSAIR a brand to reckon closely followed by gamers and enthusiasts”.