CORSAIR Appoints WPG as National Distributor in India

CORSAIR, in high-performance gaming peripherals and enthusiast components, announces the appointment of WPG C&C Computers and Peripherals as their National Distribution partner in India. The agreement involves the distribution of Corsair’s highly innovative portfolio comprising components (cases, power supplies, coolers, etc) and peripherals (headsets, keyboard, mice, mouse mats, etc).

“We are very pleased to align ourselves with a passionate partner like WPG,” said M.A. Mannan, Country Manager, SAARC at CORSAIR “This move reflects our endeavor to provide greater customer convenience in Indian Market. With WPG’s strong distribution network, deep understanding of local consumers’ demands & market trends, we are well-positioned to meet the current and future needs of customers. We look forward to further expanding our reach as well as reputation in the region.”

Rajeev Bajpai, President at WPG C&C Computers and Peripherals said, “We are excited to collaborate with Corsair, a world leader in enthusiast-grade PC components and peripherals. This tie-up will serve as a getaway for us to venture into the gaming market and help us offer top of the line gaming solutions to our customers. We believe this association will go a long way in enhancing Corsair’s presence and addressing the specific needs of the gaming market in India.”