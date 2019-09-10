Cooler Master Appoints Kaizen Infoserve as Pan India Service Partner

Cooler Master has partnered with Kaizen Infoserve to handle service of Cooler Master product. As a brand, Cooler Master is known to provide timely service to its partners and customers, with Kaizen will be able to provide a shorter TAT. With an intent a partner may walk in with the product to their nearest Kaizen location, as a process Kaizen will first review the request, check the product for physical damage and make sure its in original state.

The replacement to customers in metro cities will given hand to hand (if stocks available) and for those in Tier 2 cities in TAT of 7days. Kaizen`s presence in 50 locations pan India, give the advantage to serve as many customers as we can. For any queries partners may call Kaizen Toll Free no. – 1800 425 4234. For Second level escalation they may call Mr. Harshal Tank at +91 9137136215.

Meenu Jain, Country Manager, India said, ‘We have always aim towards giving the best to our partners, not just in terms of products but also providing them the best service. We know we have done a right job when we know our customers are happy and satisfied using our products. We aim to keep our motto and customer interest with this appointment.’

‘Customer service methodology has taken a huge face shift in the current decade, Kaizen has outpaced the synergy with its advanced technology in terms of Technology, Process, System and reaching to the requirements of Customers. Commitment to customers is the key to our success and this tie-up is the fruit of our commitment to the customers and channel community of cooler master. At Kaizen we continuously harness our deliverables and map the deliverables depending on the requirements of customers’, said Murali Krishnan, Head, Kaizen Infoserve.