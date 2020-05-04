Contec America Launches BX-220 Embedded Computer

Contec America Inc’s launches BX-220 Embedded Computer. It is now available to configure and buy online. Its rugged design and compact size make it ideal for kiosks, digital signage, human-machine interface, industrial automation, IIoT applications, and much more. The BX-220 embedded computer comes equipped with a quad-core Intel Atom processor E3845, 4GB memory, and an optional solid-state drive (SSD). This paperback-sized embedded PC is small enough to fit almost anywhere. The fanless and slitless design ensures quiet operation secure from dust and debris in industrial environments reducing maintenance requirements. Some uses include IoT gateway, programmable logic computer (PLC), industrial control systems, interactive digital signage, Kiosks, medical equipment, and automotive infotainment systems.

The BX-220 is equipped with our unique expanded RAS (Reliability Availability and Serviceability) feature which operates independently of main computer functions. This feature provides various functions to increase system reliability by automatically restarting the system when detecting errors such as frozen programs, operating system startup faults, a rise in internal temperature, and by saving detailed logs of the occurrence of errors that are useful in failure analysis.