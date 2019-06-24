CONFED-ITA Tamilnadu & Pondicherry Organised AGM at Ooty successfully

CONFEDERATION OF IT ASSOCIATIONS (CONFED-ITA) Tamilnadu & Pondicherry organized its Annual General Body meeting (summit 2019) at Sterling Frenhill Resorts Ooty.

Around 600+ Participants including 500 delegates from all the districts of Tamilnadu & Puducherry attended the two days event. The Famous writer cum Television Anchor Mr. Gobinath Chandran was the chief guest for our summit 2019.

CONFED-ITA is the apex body of 25 district associations in Tamilnadu& Pondicherry. The dealers from all the districts were participated in the summit. It was a two days event and vendors showcased the product through the stall.

HP Consumer division is the main sponsor for our summit. Realtime Security systems, Toshiba & TCL combined made the main sponsorship. Dell & Boom made the entertainment sponsors

First day was allotted for CONFED-ITA meeting, Installation of New Board members and each member of association presented their projects and presentation done on the last year.

The business sessions was organized on second day. In the afternoon session there were the vendor presentations and the entertainment and gala dinner was organized in the evening session.