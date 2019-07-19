Compuage Won 2 Awards from HP India!

Compuage Infocom Limited one of the leading value added technology distribution house won 2 awards from HP India at their distributors meet held at Taj Damdama, Gurgaon in June, 2019 During the meet HP India conducted Awards night for their Distributors Pan India. Compuage was recognized for being the Best Distributor Convertible Notebooks and for being Best Distributor CISS Print; Supplies.

Mr. Sunich Raghvan – Head Distribution & Product – HP India presented the awards to Mr. Amit Sharma – Group Business Manager & Mr. Mandar Sawant – Business Manager from Compuage Infocom Limited.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Bhavesh H Mehta – Director & COO – Compuage said “We are proud to be associated with HP India since for over a decade now. We are humbled to receive Best Distributor award in leading 2 categories. These awards are a testimony of our team’s collective efforts in adding value and growing HP business in India”

Christie visual solutions deliver the thrills at Guangzhou Sunac Cultural Tourism City More than a dozen Christie 1DLP and 3DLP projectors deployed in the newly opened Guangzhou Sunac Cultural Tourism City are wowing visitors with vivid and lifelike images at two popular attractions that greatly enhanced the overall experience.

Known as “Rage of the Seas” and “Octopus Attack”, both attractions feature eye-catching projections accomplished with the Christie DWU850-GS 1DLP laser projectors, and Christie Boxer 4K30 3DLP projectors respectively. The projection design, installation and commissioning of all projectors in both venues were undertaken by Christie’s longstanding Chinese partner, Wincomn Technology.

“We’re very pleased to be involved in the projection design and deployment of projection systems for these highly popular attractions, widely seen as the flagship rides of Guangzhou Sunac Cultural Tourism City,” said Tony Chen, General Manager, Wincomn Technology. “Given the scale and complexity of the installations, we are of the view that Christie’s projection solutions are most ideal for use in both venues due to their proven performance and reliability in high usage environments. This sentiment is also shared by the theme park’s management, preferring Christie over the competition.”

Michael Bosworth, Executive Director for Asia Pacific, Enterprise, Christie, commented, “We are delighted that Sunac has chosen our high-performance and robust 1DLP and 3DLP projectors for its newest theme park in Guangzhou. The GS and Boxer Series are field-tested and well-suited for use in high usage environments, where performance, reliability, ease of maintenance and cost of ownership are key. Kudos to the Wincomn team for delivering yet another spectacular installation which aptly demonstrates the strengths and benefits of our visual solutions.”

“Rage of the Seas” is an exhilarating rapids adventure that invites visitors to experience the ferocity of tornadoes at sea by combining a characteristic dark ride with sophisticated lighting, projection, audio and special effects. Among the most spectacular scenes of the ride are detailed projections of the raging tornado on a 13-meter high, 12-meter wide screen using nine Christie DWU850-GS laser projectors, which are ceiling-mounted and placed in weather-proof enclosures to repel moisture and humidity.

Featuring Christie’s patented BoldColor Technology for the highest quality images, lifelike color reproduction and reliability, the DWU850-GS’s laser illumination source, low power

consumption and 24/7 operation capabilities make it ideal for deployment in this highly

demanding location.

The amazing visuals for “Octopus Attack” 5D theater are accomplished using Christie Boxer 4K30 projectors Over at the “Octopus Attack” 5D theater attraction, visitors can enjoy a highly immersive visual experience presented by two Christie Boxer 4K30 projectors on a gigantic curved screen measuring 23 meters in length and 11 meters in height. Noted for its stunning color reproduction and image quality, the 30,000-lumen, 4K-resolution Boxer 4K30 is designed for high impact live events. With the added benefits of single-phase power, omnidirectional installation options, and built-in Christie TruLife™ electronics for the highest bit depth and fastest frame rate, the Boxer 4K30 packs a punch in creating powerful and inspiring visual experiences.

In addition, several Christie DWU851-Q 1DLP projectors are fitted in the queue area of the “Octopus Attack” 5D theater attraction, allowing patrons to enjoy bright and vibrant images on the various screens during the pre-show segment, as they wait for their turn to enter the theater.

Christie DWU851-Q projectors are used in the queue area of “Octopus Attack” 5D theater attraction Located in the port city of Guangzhou in southern China, Guangzhou Sunac Cultural Tourism City has a floor area of 220 hectares and is home to eight major zones, including Snow World, Water World, and Sports World. In particular, the Snow World zone boasts the largest indoor skiing resort in southern China. The mega attraction is estimated to lure 20 million visitors annually, further boosting the tourism industry in Guangzhou.