Compuage Strengthening its Cloud Portfolio

Compuage Infocom Ltd a leading value added distributor is working towards strengthening its cloud portfolio and aims to become a true cloud solution provider in India.

Compuage has tied up with over 15 cloud brands in the last quarter. These brands cater to the requirements of all Small, mid-size and large Enterprise requirements. Every tie up caters to a specific function like Finance & Operations, Sales, Marketing, Infrastructure and Security & Collaboration.

Atul H Mehta, Chairman & MD said, “The cloud is a thriving industry, partners want to be able to offer cloud services out to customers and hence Compuage has made investment in building a cloud strategy by tie-up with market-leading cloud technology providers and extending expertise, solutions and enablement programs that empower organizations to configure, provision and manage cloud technologies with confidence and ease”.