Compuage Organized Focused Asus Product Meet for Upcountry Partners in Chennai

Compuage along with Vasavi computers Academy organized 2 day off site channel partner meet at Peter’s park Yealagiri Hills, Chennai.

The objective of the meet was to showcase Asus range of products to the upcountry channel fraternity and share technical advantages available with Asus. Speakers from Asus and Compuage conducted technical training sessions and solved one on one queries of the partners.

Over 45 channel partners from upcountry locations attended the same and got hands on experience, product know how for the latest Asus notebooks.

Speaking on the Occasion, Atul H Mehta – Chairman& MD, Compuage said “These meets consistently help us understand the market needs and challenges giving us the opportunity to help channel grow. Upcountry locations are equally important in our business segment and empowering them with more such business opportunities is our motto