Compuage & Commscope Take Partners To Maldives Incentive Tour!

Commscope Partners that have contributed extensively towards its growth in AMJ (April, May, June) quarter found their efforts recognized with an incentive trip to Maldives. The scheme saw an active participation from partners across the country and finally over 35 partners qualified for the same. The partners made ground in Maldives on 22nd Nov,2018 where they spent 4 days enjoying the beauty and participated in activities like snorkeling, wind surfing, jet skiing and special mention of sunset cruise where they witnessed dolphins.

The partners returned to India on the 25th after concluding a much needed vacation. Commscope continues to push the envelope in the field of networking and has been conducting various Incentive trips not only to re-affirm itself in the market as a leader but also re-affirm the faith of the partners globally.

Atul H Mehta, Chairman & Managing Director, Compuage Infocom Limited said, “We are very pleased to see partner’s commitment and their reciprocation of the same towards our business. I take this opportunity to thank all our partners for the continued support for Commscope business.”