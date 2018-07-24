Compuage bags Awards from Cisco & Lenovo

Cisco APJC recognized Compuage and presented Best Adoption Award for running innovative marketing campaigns in lines with Cisco Start Initiative in India and SAARC, which are not only new but also entrust enough engagement with the channel partners. This award was handed over by Mr. Raghvendra B – Director, Cisco India to Compuage’s MD Atul H Mehta.

Lenovo Consumer PC group also awarded Compuage with the Best Value Added Distributor – India for T1 Business. The award was presented for VAD in state of MP. Compuage has achieved 35% growth in overall business & 86% growth in Premium product line for Lenovo consumer PC category. This Award was presented over by Rahul Agarwal – MD Lenovo & Rajesh Thadani – Director Lenovo to MandarSawant – Business Manager Compuage during all India Lenovo partners meet @Grand Hyatt Goa.

Conferring the awards, Atul H Mehta MD & Chairman, said, “We are humbled to receive these awards, earning such awards are an appreciation of Compuage’ s valuable contribution towards Cisco and Lenovo Business. These are also a testimony to the success of our team operating from India & SAARC Nations.”