COMPASS Organises Annual Sports Carnival – COMPASS Premier League – 2019 Successfully

Like every year this year too Computer Association of Eastern India – COMPASS, an association of IT Entrepreneurs of Eastern India, organised its Flagship Sports Event – COMPASS Premier League, 2019 on 16th & 17th February, 2019 at FD Park Ground, Salt Lake, Kolkata under the Chairmanship of Nikhil Deora, Chairman – Sports Activity.

EPSON India was the main sponsor of the event besides Portronics & Acer India as Co-Sponsor. ASUS was the Trophy Partner and Seagate was Prize Sponsors. D-Link India was CSR sponsor. Other sponsors were AOC, Lalani Group, Microtek, MSI & PC Doctor, TP- Link etc.

Altogether six teams were in fray for the championship title. Teams were Dell Warriors, HP Warriors, Lenovo Leaders, Supertron Lions, Toshiba Tigers and COMPASS President XI. Clash for final title was played between HP Warriors and Supertron Lions. Beating HP Warriors, Supertron Lions emerged out winners of EPSON – COMPASS Premier League, 2019.They were awarded a Glittering Trophy and Prize money of Rs, 71,000.00. Runners up HP Wariors were awarded Runner Trophy and Prize money of Rs. 21,000.00. Other trophies were awarded for

Man of the Match for all the matches played, Best Bowler, Best Batsman and Man of the Tournament.

Event was witnessed by OEM, National Distributors, COMPASS Members & guests along with their families on both the days. Delicious Breakfast, Lunch and High Tea were arranged on both days for Participants, Members & their families and Guests. Kids Games Stalls were arranged on 2nd day where kids enjoyed games and freebies from our participating sponsors.

As a social service initiative COMPASS sponsored for 51 Eye Surgeries to East Kolkata Nagrik Foundation in association with D-Link and handed over the Certificate and cheque for the same.

The star attraction of the final day was presence of Sri Sujit Bose, Hon’ble Minister Fire Dept., Govt. of West Bengal. Hon’ble Minister also greeted all the players of both the finalist team