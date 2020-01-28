COMPASS donates for Permanent Beds at Shree Vishudhananda Hospital

Shiv Mohta, Hony. Secretary, COMPASS (Computer Association of Eastern India) informed that on the occasion of 71st Republic Day of India, it has donated a sum of Rupees One Lakh (Rs, 100000) to Shree Vishudhananda Hospital, 35-37, Burtolla Street, Kolkata 700007 for a permanent bed. Other member present on the occasion also committed to donate another Rupees One Lakh (Rs, 100000 ) to the hospital on their own in coming months.

COMPASS has been an active and effective facilitator and catalyst working closely for the growth of IT industry and benefits of its members and their associate. The association believes in bringing improvement in the life of people in the communities through their CSR endeavours.

Commenting on the occasion, Asif Khan President, COMPASS said, “COMPASS is actively involved in CSR activities and it is our responsibility to serve the society. Getting proper medical facilities is a matter of concern. I request to all the members to come forward for this noble cause and take part in the CSR program to take it to the next level.”

“We are elated to be associated with Shree Vishudhananda Hospital. This year we are planning to do more CSR activities for the well-being of the society. Also, we wish to and enhance the quality of lifestyle of people”, commented Anup Agarwal, CSR Chairman,COMPASS.

The event was attended by Mr. Asif Khan,President, Mr. Neeraj Agrawal, Vice President, Mr. Shiv Mohta, Hony. Secretary, Mr. Anurag Sharaf, It. Secretary, Mr Pawan Jajodia, Mr Rajesh Saboo, Mr. Aranya Biswas, Mr. Pradeep Saraf, Mr. Anand Karnani, Mr. Rahul Sarda and Mr. Dilip Agarwal.