COMPASS Conducts Diwali Milan 2019 in Kolkata with full of Excitement

COMPASS (Computer Association of Eastern India) conducted their Diwali Meet on Nov 10, 2019, at 27, Ballygung, Kolkata. The meet was attended by about 600 people including partners of eastern India and their family members and the office bearers of COMPASS. Dell was official Sponsor of Diwali Milan-2019.

The event was very engaging, entertaining and refreshing. COMPASS conducts a Diwali meet every year as to bring a feeling of unity and to rejuvenate the spirit of the members and their families.

Amit Fuhar (Character Artist ), Magician and DJ gave a thrilling experience to the audience. The event also included a lucky draw for members, games and gifts for children’s, a photo booth and the last but not the least, delicious food.

The COMPASS office bearers who attended the event included: President: Asif Khan; Secretary: Shiv Mohta; Jt Secretary: Anurag Sharaf; Vice President: Neeraj Agrawal; Treasurer: Lilesh Khakhra; and Fellowship Chairman: Mr. Rajesh Saboo, among others.

Diwali Committee members who were actively involved and worked hard to organize the event included: Anand Karnani, Ankit Dugar, Pranay Agarwal, Anup Agarwal, Arun Sharaff, Aryana Biswas, Chetan Seksaria, Manjesh Sharma, Nikhil Deora, Pradeep Kr. Banshali, Rajesh Agarwal, Sanjay Luhariwala, Satish Tosniwal, Vikash Sethiya, Vineet Jindal, Vikas Agarwal, Vishal Sethia, and Manish, among others.

Asif Khan, President of COMPASS, commented, “For us at COMPASS, this annual event of the Diwali Meet is paramount to which everyone looks forward to. This event, where members and their families along with children meet in an informal atmosphere, strengthens the brotherhood among our members, motivates them and gives them a feeling of belongingness. This is also an occasion where professionalism and entertainment come together, to recreate the sprits and energies of our people by celebrating the event with joy and excitement. I thank all the members who worked hard to organize this event and the guests who made this occasion exciting and successful.” I am thanking Mr.Rajesh Saboo (Fellowship chairman) from the bottom of my heart who has put his best effort to make the meet a success.

Established in 1994, COMPASS has been an active and effective facilitator and catalyst working closely for the growth of IT industry and benefits of its members. COMPASS is always in the forefront in resolving the professional issues of its members and is an active negotiator with the government and vendors to settle matters related to members and their businesses and has been a powerful growth driver.